Kroger rushed to launch on-demand pay, and it's not alone

In 2019, The Kroger Co., a $132 billion grocer, was evaluating on-demand pay options. It was preparing for a long-term pilot in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

With the epidemic now spreading, Kroger immediately rolled out DailyPay Inc.'s on-demand pay system to a couple of divisions to test the technology. Then, over the next several weeks last spring, the grocer decided to make the program available to its 400,000-plus workers.

"We don't typically put in a new vendor benefit in a four-week time period," said Theresa Monti, vice president of total rewards and HR systems at Kroger, who was a panelist at the virtual HR Technology Conference and Exposition this week.

But with a pandemic underway, "we stepped back and said, 'What can we do to help our associates?'" Monti said. That led to a decision to speed up the on-demand pay installation, which gave employees access to some part of their pay before a regular pay period, she said.