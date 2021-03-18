Ford Motor Co. adopts hybrid workplace to boost productivity

Ford Motor Co., which famously used an assembly line to revolutionize auto production, is adopting a hybrid workplace model for about 30,000 U.S. employees. Like the assembly line, Ford believes a partial work-from-home model will boost productivity and deliver "higher quality output."

Ford announced its new hybrid workplace strategy Wednesday at a global virtual town hall. In a report to employees, the automaker said remote work enables "focused work, think time, reflection." The work that occurs on site will be "purpose-driven" and collaborative.

Ford believes supporting a hybrid workplace will benefit productivity, according to the company's report. It will also give the firm the ability to attract and retain top talent, it said.

The hybrid workplace model "enables us to capitalize on the positive benefits of a virtual environment, including enhanced flexibility, agility, productivity, and employee satisfaction and prioritize our campus spaces for collaboration and community," Kiersten Robinson, Ford's chief people and employee experiences officer, said in the report to employees.

Ford employs about 87,000 people in the U.S. Those who will switch to a hybrid workplace mode are the "non-place-dependent employees."

The firm is basing its decision, in part, on employee feedback. "Employees said they were happier and more productive with the work-from-home arrangement," Robinson said.