Job market, salaries soar for computer science graduates

There are more U.S. students in undergraduate computer science programs than ever before. And the cost of hiring newly minted graduates is set to jump.

Employers expect to offer 2021 computer science graduates an annual average salary of $73,550 -- a more than 7% increase compared to the year prior, according to recent data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, a professional association in Bethlehem, Pa.

The wage increase is happening along with job growth for computer science graduates programs, as tracked by the Computing Research Association (CRA), an industry group in Washington.

"There's a point at which it has to stop," Stuart Zweben, professor emeritus of computer science and engineering at The Ohio State University, said of the rapid enrollment gains. But "so far, we do not see evidence of a job shortage."

Zweben works on the CRA's Taulbee Survey, which analyzes computer science, computer engineering and information systems enrollment and graudation rates at Ph.D.-granting institutions in the U.S. and Canada. Doctoral institutions grant between one-third to one-fourth of the U.S. bachelor's degrees in computer science, but the CRA data is consistent with broader enrollment trends.

The CRA will release its next report in May, which will provide an analysis of 2020 and is expected to exceed the organization's projected increase.

The rise of computer science graduates in the U.S. could influence a company's recruitment strategy. The continued influx of talent may affect how reliant companies are on H-1B visa workers, a high percentage of whom provide IT-type skills. But despite growing interest, computer science programs are still producing a homogenous rather than diverse group of graduates.

U.S. government data backs up trends The U.S. government data on computer science graduates lags the CRA reporting by several years. In the 2017-2018 academic year, the government's most recent data, it reported nearly 79,600 bachelor's degrees were earned in computer and information science. The figure indicates an 11.5% increase over the year prior, where the number of computer and information science degrees topped out at 71,400. Following the crash of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s, interest in computer science declined. In 2007, CRA's Taulbee Survey, which has been conducted since the 1970s, only tracked about 10,000 graduates. One problem that persists in computer science is its lack of diversity. In the CRA's 2019 analysis, women and people of color account for about 21.5% of graduates in computer science, engineering and information science undergrad degree programs -- a slight increase from prior years. Black students make up for about 4.1% of enrollment in computer science, engineering and information science; that number has changed over the years, but the percentages are too small to identify an improving trend, the CRA said. This chart shows the number of computer science and computer engineering bachelor's degree graduates at Ph.D.-granting institutions in the U.S. and Canada. The 2020 projection may be on the low side, according to the Computing Research Association. When the dot-com bubble burst, many firms began laying off highly-skilled technical employees just as computer science enrollments were peaking, according to Zweben. It took time for the market to adjust, he said. What's different about computer science today "is that people understand the fact that every discipline -- no matter whether you're in technology or not -- that it's important to know something about it," Zweben said.