Schneider Electric shifts to hybrid workplace

Schneider Electric is ending leases for its smaller offices and moving employees to coworking facilities. It wants hybrid workplaces, flexible and easy-to-scale spaces that can accommodate employees who work in an office only part of the time. The decision to reduce its office footprint reflects Schneider Electric's approach to its remote work and hiring strategy.

The energy management and automation systems provider wants to establish a series of "hubs" in coworking spaces, where different firms share building space but may have dedicated offices and meeting rooms. It is working with Upflex Inc., a software platform with an approach not unlike Airbnb, to lease coworking offices to not only create the hubs but to enable employees to work on coworking locations as needed.

"We're transitioning to more of a hybrid model," said Karen McClellan, Schneider's director of real estate. The company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Green Bay, Wis., has about 10,000 salaried workers who may ultimately take part in this approach to renting office space. The initial hub rollout will affect only about 1,000 workers.

Schneider's strategy is to move from a traditional leased office that might have seats for 500 employees to a coworking space that might have seats for 200.

The new facilities arrangement will create scheduling challenges for the firm. It doesn't want offices crowded on some days and empty on others, and it's working on ways to manage the hybrid workplace, including an internal employee scheduling tool to help manage capacity.

The hybrid workplace will also require a different mindset on the part of workers, McClellan said. Employees will "need to think about it differently -- you need to think about what your week looks like -- when is it purposeful to go into the office?" she said.