Lawsuit challenges Amazon's treatment of Black employees

Amazon is facing a lawsuit alleging it mistreated Black employees, keeping them in lower-level occupations, on longer paths to promotion, for less pay. The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, makes specific allegations about the behavior of some employees, but also argues that Amazon faces broader diversity issues.

The plaintiff, Charlotte Newman, hired four years ago as a public policy manager for Amazon Web Services, confronted "a systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination based upon the color of her skin and gender," the Amazon lawsuit alleges. Newman began working for Amazon in 2017 after working as a "top advisor" to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

The Amazon lawsuit includes allegations of inappropriate behavior of co-workers, including one incident of sexual assault where Newman says a co-worker groped her at a dinner with a third colleague present. Newman "bolted" from the table; the employee was later terminated, according to the lawsuit.