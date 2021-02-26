Wages a sticking point for remote work best practices

Firms are developing remote work best practices for life after COVID-19, but wages are a potential sticking point. Many firms are announcing plans to allow employees to work remotely full-time. They are considering stipends to support remote workers but also compensation adjustments that reflect where an employee lives rather than where an office is located.

A location-based pay approach means that employees who want to work from home may also have to take a pay cut. In an announcement last year, Facebook said its remote work compensation would be based on the cost of where an employee is living.

Experts question whether firms are sending their employees mixed signals by supporting remote work on the one hand but also discouraging it via the promise of a pay cut. Regardless, some firms are including compensation adjustments as a remote work best practice.

Seattle-based Tango Card Inc., which offers e-gift card rewards, among other services, is planning to localize wages for its remote workers.

The firm told employees that "if you do choose to move, your compensation is based on the labor market to which you move," said Becky Hathaway, director of employee experience at Tango.

There are "adjustments to be made there to make people really consider is that something that you really want to do?" Hathaway said at a virtual conference this week held by the HR Exchange Network.

Firms aren't specifying what a wage adjustment might mean for someone living in Silicon Valley or the Pacific Northwest and decides to relocate to Alabama, but wages vary widely by geographic location.

For instance, the prevailing wage for a software developer earning at the top of the pay scale in Seattle is $155,106; in Montgomery Ala., that same occupation pays $113,298, according to government data.

But localizing wages for remote workers is not a new idea, and firms have ultilized the strategy well before the pandemic. "It has long been an industry practice to use location-based pay in hiring," said Kate Lister, telecommuting researcher and president of the consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics.