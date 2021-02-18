McKinsey: Post-COVID workplace will see significant changes

The post-COVID workplace will be very different from the one employees know today, according to a new study by the McKinsey Global Institute.

Many jobs will disappear, and millions of employees will need to be retrained. Plus, the concept of job titles will be rethought, focusing on employee skills and capabilities rather than academic degrees.

Although growth in leisure travel will resume, business travel in the post-COVID workplace may decline by as much as 20%, if not more, according to Susan Lund, a partner at McKinsey & Co., and an author of the report, "The future of work after COVID-19."

"I think that one of the things we've all learned is that virtual meetings actually can be done and can be quite effective," Lund said. McKinsey expects new technologies will make virtual meetings more seamless.

The most significant decline in business travel may be for internal meetings, Lund said. "There were lots of times I've heard executives say, 'I'll never again get on an airplane just for a one-hour meeting with someone,'" she said.

But she expects conference schedules and meetings with clients to resume.

It's "clear that businesses will not sort of go back to business as usual," said Anu Madgavkar, a McKinsey Global Institute partner, who also worked on the study. Businesses will look to create distributed hybrid remote work models, she said.

Before the pandemic, the largest cities in the U.S. and Europe accounted for a "disproportionate share of job growth," according to the study. In contrast, smaller cities and rural areas fell behind.

But in 2020, office vacancy rates increased significantly in major cities, and some firms are discussing opening satellite offices in smaller cities to attract growth there, the study stated. The study includes an analysis of LinkedIn data that revealed a larger number of site members moved from bigger to smaller cities in 2020 than in 2019.