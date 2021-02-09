Employee activism gives life to tech union organizing

As employee activism takes root in tech, so does union activism. The link between the two is not coincidental.

In the last three years, Google and Microsoft employees protested military contracts, Amazon employees sought action on climate change, Facebook employees voiced anger over the firm's inaction on former President Trump's postings, and Wayfair employees fought to end furniture sales to migrant detention centers.

In this same period, a group of contractors at Google unionized, as did employees at Kickstarter PBC, a crowdfunding platform in New York, and at Glitch Inc., a coding platform.

More recently, in January, Google employees formed the Alphabet Workers Union. The tech union represents about 800 employees of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company. The firm employs approximately 135,000 workers.

Prominent labor unions see a link between employee activism and tech union interest that, for some employees, has little to do with payment increases or job benefits. Instead, interests may include "the freedom to decline work on projects that don't align with our values," which is one of the goals of the Alphabet union.

Many tech employees have what's considered good pay but "having a union is not just about securing better wages or better salaries," said Grace Reckers, lead organizer for Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), an affiliate of AFL-CIO.

Even if an employee is paid a living wage, "you still deserve the right to be part of the decisions that are made that impact your compensation, your working conditions, the products you create," Reckers said.

"If they are going to be the people who are generating profit for the company, they want to have a say in how much that company is affecting the environment or global warming, or how that company takes part in U.S. imperialism and destruction of Black and brown communities," Reckers said.