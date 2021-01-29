New COVID-19 HR tools: AI office design, vaccine management

Major vendors are developing new types of tools to help HR manage their post-pandemic workforces. This week, ServiceNow, IBM and Salesforce introduced new systems to help firms return to the new normal.

ServiceNow released a vaccine administration management product designed for employers who manage a COVID-19 vaccination program.

"Many organizations have run flu shot clinics in the past, and we believe this [COVID-19 vaccinations] is a component of that," said Mike Luessi, general manager of ServiceNow's global healthcare and life sciences division. When employers outside of healthcare will be able to offer these vaccination clinics is unclear, he said.

IBM upgraded office planning tools with a drag-and-drop office design that also manages flexible work environments. The tools can, for example, help HR managers space out workstations appropriately.

Pandemic's effects on the office Both the ServiceNow and IBM HR tools reflect how the pandemic is changing business operations. IBM's upgraded office tools include a social distancing feature for layout design. The vendor also foresees a future workplace where many workers will work from home at least part of the time, creating a demand for mobile applications to reserve desks or meeting rooms. Indeed, Kendra DeKeyrel, director of IBM's workplace management system Tririga, said the future office will be a hybrid environment "where the office is used more as a destination for collaboration." IBM also offers indoor mapping capabilities using Esri ArcGIS (Geographic Information System) Indoors. IBM's Tririga indoor modeling capability predates COVID-19, but the update allows for dynamic adjustments. This AI-enabled tool will enable HR managers to make occupancy changes, social distancing requirements, as well as other design needs. IBM also gives employees, via a mobile app, the ability to reserve desks and meeting rooms, locate other employees in an office and create service requests. The mobile app includes maps that can help route employees, and a heat map system to provide employees with information on occupancy. It can support a variety of location technologies, such as Wi-Fi connections that can determine the whereabouts of workers in an office building, DeKeyrel said.