Workday acquires Peakon for $700 million

Workday Inc. is acquiring Peakon ApS, an employee feedback software vendor, for $700 million. The HCM darling made the announcement Thursday with dramatic timing.

Peakon, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, competes with Qualtrics International Inc. in the employee feedback software market. On Thursday, Qualtrics made news of its own -- announcing the pricing of its initial public offering of 51 million shares of its stock at $30 per share.

Workday didn't mention Qualtrics in its announcement, but Josh Bersin, an independent analyst and head of the Josh Bersin Academy, immediately noted the timing, saying the acquisition has "massive implications" for the employee feedback software market.

Once the deal with Peakon closes, Bersin expects Workday will introduce its own set of embedded tools based on Peakon technology.

"That means 3,500-plus Workday customers will be reluctant to buy third-party tools, closing that market to other vendors over time," Bersin said.

This market covers engagement or employee experience, as well as employee voice. Broadly, the tools attempt to discover what employees are thinking as well as how they feel and turn the data into something that managers can act on.