Workday adds vaccine management for 45M to its platform

Workday Inc. on Thursday introduced a vaccine management tool to its platform in response to COVID-19. The HCM vendor said the tool will help employers plot a return to the office. It can integrate employee HR data with immunization records.

Workday's tool may have a large impact. Its global customer base supports approximately 45 million workers, the firm said.

Among the capabilities in Workday's vaccine management tool is scenario planning. This can include how the "rate of vaccination can impact demand for office space, availability of an in-person skilled workforce, or need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning services," Barbry McGann, executive director for the office of Workday's CHRO solution marketing, wrote in a blog post Thursday.

Workday said its vaccine management tool will be part of its Return to Workplace system, which helps employers reopen their offices.