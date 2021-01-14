Democrats push for AI bias testing

A California lawmaker recently introduced a bill, the Automated Decision System Accountability Act of 2021, which would require testing algorithms for bias, including those used in hiring. In New York City, the overwhelmingly Democratic city council is considering a similar AI bias testing requirement.

Congress may be next -- and soon. In 2019, two Democratic Senators, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey, introduced the Algorithmic Accountability Act. The bill would require testing for AI bias in any automated decision system (ADS).

The bill didn't advance in the Republican-controlled Senate, but with Democrats controlling both Houses, the outlook for adoption may change in the new legislative session. The bill is expected to be reintroduced, according to two Senate sources.

Collectively, the bills in California, New York City and Congress represent some of the earliest efforts by lawmakers to regulate AI and require proof that these systems aren't biased. The legislation broadly affects any AI-enabled ADS, but hiring systems are considered a top area of concern for AI bias.

"You can't do anything about a problem until you measure it, and this [Wyden/Booker bill] says go measure it," said Mark MacCarthy, a senior fellow in the Institute for Technology Law and Policy at Georgetown Law and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.