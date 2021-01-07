Capitol protests lead to job loss, search for participants

The FBI posted a Tweet Thursday seeking help to identify people who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Social media users were already on the job, flooding Twitter with dissected images and video of the mob scene. It quickly led to the job loss of at least one person.

A man wearing a red Trump hat and a black hoodie from the 2017 inauguration was photographed inside the Capitol wearing his work badge. Social media's response was incredulous and informative.

The badge was blurry, but it didn't take long for social media users to identify the name of the firm, NDM Navistar -- also known as Navistar Direct Marketing. One Twitter poster tagged a company official. Navistar reacted quickly.

The Frederick, Md.-based firm placed the employee on administrative leave Wednesday while it conducted an investigation, according to a tweet. On Thursday, it fired the unidentified worker.

Navistar reacted to images circulated on public social media channels and calls for action. But if firms go on a hunt for employees who participated in the U.S. Capitol protests that turned into what many are calling an insurrection, legal and HR experts recommended they proceed with caution.

"There's going to be a line between was an individual engaging in unlawful conduct or were they engaging in peaceful protest conduct?" said Rebecca Baker, a labor and employment attorney at Bracewell LLP in Houston.

"One reason an employer might shy away from a social media deep dive is it's going to be very difficult for them to know the precise facts," Baker said.

It may be reasonable for employers to review corporate emails if they suspect they are about illegal activity, according to Baker. But for an employer "to take action or want to take action, it's going to have to be a fairly clear policy violation."

Companies will have to determine the intent behind the email in question. Was it sent to coordinate with another employee about meeting up for a peaceful protest or to coordinate something unlawful? she asked.

The employer will also have to consider its own motivations in searching emails and social media accounts, Baker said. Did they conduct similar searches in response to Black Lives Matter or anti-mask protests? If not, "why are you doing it now?" she asked. Some states have laws that prevent employee retaliation for political activity, and it could create legal risks for firms to go down this path, she warned.