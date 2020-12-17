SuccessFactors gets serious about employee time management

SAP SuccessFactors has created a new employee time management system it said is in response to changing workforce needs.

A notable feature is its flextime capabilities. It gives employees the ability to determine their start and end times. Flextime is more in demand right now because of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The product, SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, also signals a change for the cloud-based HCM platform. The vendor said it has been investing in employee time management capabilities but in a "very lightweight way," said Amy Wilson, senior vice president of products and design at SAP SuccessFactors.

"We're serious about our investment here," Wilson said.

SuccessFactors customers have been demanding more beyond the "bare-bones time sheet" it offers, Wilson said. The new product includes improved administration and features such as warning systems that spot excessive overtime, automated batch time sheet approvals and tools for managing the workforce that also account for law and regulations worldwide.

The need for flextime capability, in particular, went from a customer desire to a "heavy-duty requirement during this COVID time period," Wilson said.

Many customers are finding themselves in situations "where they don't have a lot of money to give people to keep up their well-being and to keep them engaged," Wilson said. "So, things like flextime become even more important."

The time tracking product will be available in January.