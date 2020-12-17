Southwest: Recruiting chatbots improve productivity

The primary argument for investing in recruiting chatbots is that they free recruiters from routine tasks. Southwest Airlines Co. said that argument is not only sound but has the data to back it up.

Southwest recruiting chatbots, which launched in October of last year, have conducted 1.1 million interactions with users of the site, answering questions from people visiting the job site. Each chatbot engagement with a prospect can last about one to five minutes. That works out to between 18,000 to 92,000 hours of work, it said.

Southwest also found that 28% of those who interacted with a recruiting chatbot clicked on a suggested job opening, said Sarah Steinmann, a talent acquisition specialist at Southwest and a speaker at the Phenom People conference last week. The firm is a talent experience management provider.

Out of the prospective job candidates who viewed a job, about 57% applied, Steinmann said.

A significant reason Southwest rolled out a recruiting chatbot was for lead capture, Steinmann said. People often look for specific jobs that aren't, at that moment, available. "We wanted to make sure that we had a way to follow up with those candidates," she said.

Creating a chatbot script Before the HR chatbots, recruiters weren't able to get to all of the questions asked by job seekers, prompting them to look for answers on Facebook or at career forums, Steinmann said. Southwest started developing its recruiting chatbots by first creating an FAQ "workbook" or a set of questions and answers for its chatbots. Material for questions came from interviews and emails from job candidates. They wrote answers to the questions and fact-checked them with various departments. "This was a manual process initially," said Shannon O'Bryant, a talent acquisition specialist at the airline who co-presented at the conference. Another step involved measuring how the recruiting chatbots performed. Recruiters and other experts were assigned questions to ask the chatbots to check the accuracy, O'Bryant said.