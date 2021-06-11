When the HCM sponsor exits mid-project

When the HCM implementation project sponsor leaves unexpectedly, the project is in greater danger of failing. That's why it's so important to minimize the disruption.

Human Capital Management (HCM) implementation project sponsors are often in executive level positions within an organization and have overall responsibility for the project. Typically, the project sponsor, or project champion, will see the project through until the end. However, they might get another job within the organization or at another organization, or they may not finish the project for some other reason. In those cases, the right stakeholders need to move quickly.

Here are steps that can help ensure a successful implementation and resolve issues that can arise in the wake of the sponsor's exit.

1. Appoint the new project sponsor quickly Initially, the project manager may be the person accountable for moving the project forward and ensuring that the right person identifies a new project sponsor. Assigning the new project sponsor and champion will likely fall to the organization's leader or another member of the executive team. While the new project sponsor may need some time to get up to speed, having someone at the helm will reassure the project team that the project remains a priority for the organization. A sponsor also serves the critical role of point person who can escalate issues when things are not going as planned. Ideally, the new project sponsor will have a vested interest in ensuring the project is a success.

2. Onboard the new sponsor Assuming the exiting project sponsor has given notice, the organization's executive team can use that time to transfer project knowledge to the project sponsor or an interim sponsor. The team can review information such as why the project was required, why the team selected a specific vendor and other key data points the team may know but may not have documented in detail. In addition, the key members of the project team, such as the project manager and technical lead, can serve an important role in educating the new project sponsor and other employees within the organization. Key members may have been involved in the project from the very beginning and therefore have a good understanding of factors such as timeline, risks and goals.

3. Prepare for reset A new project sponsor may want to reconfirm all or many aspects of the project. These may include the selected HCM system, the implementation schedule and the project resources. The new project sponsor may want to reconfirm the whole project or just aspects. While this may be a distraction for project team members, the new project sponsor may want to gain a certain comfort level before assuming responsibility for the project in its current form. For example, the new project sponsor could prefer a particular vendor and could choose to stop the project and go in another direction, even if it is midway through. If they are taking over responsibility for the project and are accountable, they may not want to settle with what their predecessor did, even though changing course is likely difficult.

4. Provide documentation While documentation is always important, when a new project sponsor joins a project, the project team should anticipate a number of questions. Knowing where to find the answers and point the project sponsor to reports, presentations and other documents relevant to the implementation will add credibility to the project and its team members.