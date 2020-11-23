Understand workplace COVID-19 contact tracing issues, methods

As public health agencies are accelerating efforts to scale COVID-19 contact tracing capabilities and stop the pandemic, many employers are doing the same. That effort is extremely complex.

Many employers are experimenting with a variety of workplace processes and technologies and learning on the go.

"Contact tracing needs to be done very quickly to minimize the risk of spreading the infection," said John Ho, chair of the OSHA Practice at the law firm Cozen O'Connor, headquartered in Philadelphia.

The difficulty of employer contact tracing COVID-19 cases are increasing at an exponential rate, prompting more employers to identify affected employees. "There aren't any relevant studies or analysis on how contact tracing in the workplace has panned out that I am aware of and I think it would be difficult to measure," Ho said. "In addition, I am skeptical whether employers would want to share these results as they could be used in litigation," he said. Many employers are leaning on the public health agencies for direction in who to test, when and how often, as well as for contact tracing services in some areas. However, employers are also looking elsewhere for ways to deal with their own extended challenges from privacy issues to testing and contact tracing enforcement among employees, some of whom already resist simpler protective measures such as wearing a mask. "Ultimately, the best method is one that can be done quickly and maintain privacy as much as possible and this answer will depend on the company," Ho said.

Manual tracing's benefits, inadequacies Workplace contact tracing likely involves manual tracing. The benefits of manual efforts to trace COVID-19 include the ability to add the human touch to the equation and its rightness for certain organizations. "Contact tracing for a small company with only a handful of employees probably lends itself to the manual method of asking the employee who he or she has been in contact with, while at a large company, the use of an app combined with direct questions to the employees may be more appropriate," Ho said. The manual method generally consists of interviewing the employee who tested positive to discover who they came in contact with, and trying to validate that information by backtracking their interactions with others. Employers may review the employees work schedule over 14 days or more and augment that with various company records, such as timesheets, emails, meeting schedules and security video. Premise Health, a large operator of on-site clinics for employers, posts its workplace contact tracing process. The steps include assigning a contact tracer to any employee who has or thinks they have COVID-19. The contact tracer then conducts an investigation that includes the following: interviewing the employee about symptoms and who they've been in contact with;

communicating with their manager to identify other people who've possibly been exposed;

calling other people who've potentially been exposed to conduct in-depth interviews;

advising on COVID-19 containment processes such as quarantining;

and providing information about additional resources. By whatever process any given organization may use to manually conduct contact tracing, there remains one potentially fatal flaw in the plan: Sometimes the person who tested positive is unreliable. Perhaps that employee is too ill, evasive or unsure to completely recount everyone they came in contact with during a two-week period or longer. Or perhaps that person wants to protect their privacy or hide a misdeed. "The employer is free to question the employee that tested positive about their whereabouts, both in and out of the office," said labor and employment lawyer Michael Elkins, partner and founder at MLE Law, located in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. "If the employee refuses to answer, the employee could be subject to discipline." Employers should restrict questions to contact tracing issues so as not to run afoul of other laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act or the National Labor Relations Act, Elkins said. At the employer level, contact tracing is challenging because there are few systems -- if any at all -- that will provide a full picture of any employee. Brian PhillipsDirector of Global Security Strategy, Traction Guest "Other means of contact tracing would include questioning co-workers, reviewing security footage, checking computer use, comparing work schedules, and in some cases, reviewing social media," Elkins said.

Privacy is key From an employer's perspective, maintaining privacy is a key issue in both manual and technological methods of contact tracing. "Generally speaking, [contact tracing] should be done maintaining confidentiality when possible and on a need-to-know basis, but the reality is in many instances, others will be able to identify the person testing positive," Ho said. "An employer also wants to minimize sending the entire workforce into a panic while ensuring that appropriate coworkers are notified so they can monitor or quarantine as required," Ho said. "Another issue is the same as with the use of face coverings in that contact tracing has become politicized." An employer needs to recognize this issue first in order to defuse it, he said.