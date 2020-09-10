The human resources career path: From HR assistant to CHRO

In the past, the human resources profession was widely known for paper pushing and handling employee relations. Although it's still a support function, HR has a far more strategic role than it once did.

As an example, take HR's role during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Many organizations relied on their HR departments to work with IT and brainstorm ways to connect with newly remote employees. HR teams gathered feedback, quantified data and worked on strategies to build up the virtual employee experience.

For those who are interested in making their way into the profession, here's a guide to what an HR career path looks like and where to start.

What is HR? Human resources (HR) is a department dedicated entirely to managing an organization's most valuable asset -- the people. The department works hand-in-hand with leaders and managers to contribute to and steer the workforce so the business can achieve its strategic goals. As the concept of employee experience has risen in importance, HR has taken a greater strategic role in ensuring employees have a positive experience in terms of both physical and emotional health and as it relates to workplace technology and physical spaces.

Responsibilities and challenges HR is a job field that has a wide range of responsibilities and opportunities. HR is instrumental in numerous administrative and strategic tasks throughout the employee lifecycle. Responsibilities may include any of the following: recruiting;

scheduling interviews;

preparing benefits paperwork;

onboarding and managing employee relations;

implementing employee experience strategies;

helping with technology rollouts;

overseeing or managing compliance related to employees; and

handling employee disputes. Besides the core HR duties, modern HR professionals need to tackle changes with agility. For example, as COVID-19 created new workplace health issues and a sudden switch to remote work for many nonessential employees, HR teams faced challenges in helping to keep their workforce productive and informed.

HR technology and software Helping IT find and implement the right technology is an important HR responsibility. Some HR professionals determine their HR technology purchases, if they do the right research and present their business case. In addition, HR teams may work with IT and other departments to communicate digital transformation efforts and lead cybersecurity awareness education. A commonly used enterprise HR system is the human resource information system (HRIS). An HRIS automates many administrative processes. It typically can handle recruitment, performance management and learning development (L&D), just to name a few functions. A human resource management system (HRMS) is a similar system that falls under the HRIS umbrella. Both HRMSes and HRISes process payroll. Both systems serve as the core of HR and workforce data management. Most organizations now have an HRIS director, who is the point of contact for anything concerning the HRIS. These specialists know the system in and out, and work to develop, implement and modify these technology systems that help automate HR tasks and processes. The HR department may serve as a consultant or a driver on numerous other technologies that affect employees, such as collaboration platforms or video systems.

HR generalist vs. HR specialist The human resources field is often divided into two main tracks: generalist and specialist. Those who wish to enter the HR career path should study the opportunities in each. As an overview: HR generalists tackle a wide range of HR-related tasks across the whole organization. These include benefits, performance management, compliance and workforce development.

Specialists focus on just one area of human resources, such as talent acquisition or benefits. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may only need a few HR generalists to cover basic HR tasks and any employee disputes. However, larger organizations may need a whole team of specialists who can address specific areas and give more personalized attention to employees.