How to handle layoffs with compassion -- or possibly avoid them

In November, 14.8 million people reported they were unable to work because their employer was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the face of that number, compassion may seem like an inconsequential factor, but it's more important now than ever.

Layoffs have a ripple effect, and handling them with empathy and compassion can help to reduce -- at least, somewhat -- their negative effects. Looking to layoff alternatives is also key.

Alternatives to layoffs Although "perfect solutions" rarely, if ever, exist when layoffs are being considered, alternatives exist that might be overlooked. These are especially important as the world witnesses seismic workforce disruptions that will have lasting effects. "Automation, in tandem with the COVID-19 recession, is creating a 'double-disruption' scenario for workers," according to "The Future of Jobs Report 2020" published by the World Economic Forum. "In addition to the current disruption from the pandemic-induced lockdowns and economic contraction, technological adoption by companies will transform tasks, jobs and skills by 2025." Upskilling and reskilling are important potential alternatives to layoffs, as is a solid strategy when it comes to internal mobility more generally. "[Many leaders] understand that reskilling employees, particularly in industry coalitions and in public-private collaborations, is both cost-effective and has significant mid- to long-term dividends -- not only for their enterprise but also for the benefit of society more broadly," according to the report. Management is often surprised to learn what employees will voluntarily do to save the company and their co-workers' jobs. Ken SiegelPresident, The Impact Group Although current economic reality makes retraining workers more difficult, surveyed companies expect to offer reskilling and upskilling to slightly more than 70% of their employees by 2025, the report said. Of course, many business and HR leaders must make workforce decisions that address immediate financial difficulties. A number of alternatives to layoffs beyond internal job reassignments exist, said Dave Gartenberg, HR transformation director at Accenture-Microsoft joint venture Avanade, a global IT consulting and services provider focused on the Microsoft platform, headquartered in Seattle. Here are a few of those alternatives: Eliminate, reduce or postpone some or all bonuses.

Help underperformers become productive team members.

Create a vacation balance give-back or buy-back program.

Cut back on contractors.

Temporarily halt pay raises.

Temporarily reduce pay -- for example, 5% across the board or, ideally, focused on the most senior leaders -- for a set period of time. Another idea is to elicit help from employees themselves. "Explain the problems the company is facing to employees and ask them for ideas on how to solve them," said Ken Siegel, president at The Impact Group, an employee development consultancy, based in Los Angeles. "Management is often surprised to learn what employees will voluntarily do to save the company and their co-workers' jobs. This creates closer bonds, renewed commitments and a feeling of control over one's destiny which makes everyone feel better."

Why layoffs should be a last resort Although layoffs can cut costs in the short term, companies may likely suffer long-term damage to workforce morale, productivity and brand reputation. "We always try to treat layoffs not as a first option, but as a last resort when business gets tough," said Muhammad Shabbar, HR and admin manager at Al Manal Development, a Dubai-based company specializing in property development and retail, offices and residential leasing. "We look into other options to avoid layoffs as much as we can because, though it may help the company [in the] short term, it can hurt the company in the long run." Through the years, various studies have found that layoffs produce a number of negative consequences for organizations that use them as a means of cost-cutting. Just a few: Remaining workers are more likely to experience work overload, reduced morale, lowered loyalty and increased likelihood of leaving the company. Organizations are likely to lose laid-off employees' institutional knowledge, create losses to productivity and innovation, and experience higher retention rates.