How RPA can improve payroll processes

Getting payroll right is crucial for employee happiness, and robotic process automation bots can support payroll administrators' work to potentially improve payroll timeliness and accuracy.

Payroll functions that RPA bots could assist with or take over include expense payment processing and validating payroll results.

Here's a look at RPA implementation and how RPA bots could assist with payroll.

The RPA implementation process Payroll usually falls under finance or HR, depending on the organization. A company that categorizes payroll under HR and is embarking on an RPA implementation should begin with HR administrators and payroll administrators going through each payroll step to calculate time spent on each activity. IT and HR can then create a roadmap of bots to implement. IT sometimes takes charge of RPA projects alongside HR, or HR heads it up themselves. For payroll bots, IT usually implements the bots, with a specialized systems integration partner that has RPA bot experience frequently joining as well. IT communicates with the specialist to confirm company standards compliance, and HR sponsors the initiative. Payroll administrators supply subject matter expertise on the payroll process. The finance administrators in charge of the payroll process frequently execute the bots, but the bots can also run on a schedule.