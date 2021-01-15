Overview of SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite

SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite -- or HXM Suite -- is the next iteration of SuccessFactors HCM and is meant to help manage the entire employee lifecycle, including recruiting, onboarding, payroll and performance management and help optimize the employee experience.

SAP's focus is on the intelligent enterprise and, when it comes to HR, employee experience. To that point, SuccessFactors is integrated with Qualtrics, so HR departments can gather feedback on employee sentiment at various stages of the employee lifecycle. SuccessFactors is consistently ranked as a leader by analysts such as Gartner and Forrester Research.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM customers range from small midmarket customers to global enterprises. It supports 43 languages and a range of localizations. In particular, the core HR and payroll modules support a large number of countries.

SAP sells the software on a subscription basis per employee per year and offers standard maintenance support as part of that. Platinum and other extended support offerings are also available. Smaller companies can purchase a subscription from one of SAP's reseller partners, and many of them offer application management services.

SuccessFactors releases two updates per year, one in Q2 and Q4. In addition, SAP deploys patches and maintenance fixes frequently.

The entire suite of applications is available in the SAP SuccessFactors Mobile app.

Here's a look at a few other important functions and components.

Core features The SAP SuccessFactors Platform delivers the foundation of the platform -- features and functions that are needed no matter which modules an organization implements. These include login settings, permissions, the homepage, the org chart, basic user data and talent profiles. The suite includes numerous APIs that enable integration to other systems, such as payroll systems and learning content systems. It also includes the Integration Center feature, which enables business users to build simple integrations. The software also includes prepackaged content and SAP Cloud Platform Integration middleware to integrate SAP SuccessFactors with SAP ERP Central Component or S/4HANA and various third-party systems. SAP ERP HCM customers that are moving to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central can use SAP Business Integration Builder tool for data migration.

Work Zone for HR Users can access multiple HR applications, including SuccessFactors and SAP partner apps, through Work Zone for HR's integrated dashboard. The dashboard streamlines functions such as company communications, assigned tasks and goals, and help features. The software is a subset of the SAP Work Zone module and provides templated content targeted for HR needs. Companies can add chatbots, workflows and other functionality through SAP Cloud Platform.

Employee Central Employee Central is SuccessFactors' core HR module. It's fully configurable and able to be managed through the user interface. Supported business processes include core HR functions, employee and manager self-service with automated event selection and workflows, and customizing and localizing functions work assignments and payments. Employee Central provides localizations for 99 countries and supports over 170 currencies. Employee Central basics SuccessFactors Employee Central

Employee Central Service Center Employee Central Service Center provides a way for users to create a ticket for HR service delivery agents after asking HR questions through SuccessFactors. The agents can manage and resolve tickets through the application and use SuccessFactors to look up employee data. In addition, users can integrate the Employee Central Service Center with an optional knowledge base application.

Visa and Permits Management Users can manage and track the progress of employment visas and work permits for employees, dependents and contractors through Visa and Permits Management. Users can receive notifications about the process, and Visa and Permits Managements' analytics shed more light on where bottlenecks occur.

Performance & Goals Performance & Goals was the first module that SuccessFactors released. Companies can set and cascade goals, manage performance, and perform calibration and 360-degree reviews using Performance & Goals. Managers can touch base regularly and discuss goals with employees through the Continuous Performance Management (CPM) feature. Performance & Goals is the most frequently implemented module in the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite.

Compensation Management Compensation Management can be used for a wide range of compensation types, including pay raises, merit-based compensation, bonuses, and short and long-term incentive plans. Users can also access information about eligibility, budget and salary rules. Like Employee Central, Compensation Management supports multiple currencies. Variable Pay is a separate module that's usually included with Compensation Management. Users can calculate more complex, variable-based compensation with Variable Pay. It accounts for historical data, budgeting and tracking.

Recruiting The Recruiting offering includes Recruiting Management, Recruiting Marketing and Job Posting. It's one of the most popular modules. Recruiting Management is an applicant tracking system. Users can manage and automate their recruiting process, including creating job requisitions, sourcing candidates and managing interviews. Users can push out jobs to thousands of sites worldwide using Recruiting Marketing. Its search engine optimization capabilities can make it easier for job seekers to find the job listings, and users can build career sites that are linked directly to Recruiting Management through the Career Site Builder feature. Recruiters can learn how candidates found the company's job postings and which job sites are best using Recruiting Marketing's analytics. Users can ensure jobs are posted on the most effective job boards and platforms through Job Posting.

Onboarding Companies can manage all aspects of employee onboarding, including orientation, paperwork, system access and equipment provisioning, in the Onboarding module. HR can use Onboarding to assign a buddy to a new hire, and the new employee can digitally sign paperwork through Onboarding. New hires can access the application before their first day on the job.

Succession & Development The Succession & Development module includes Succession Planning and Career Development Planning (CDP). Users follow Succession Planning's org chart-based approach to manage talent pools, talent review presentations and calibration sessions. Meanwhile, employees can use CDP to plan their careers, including finding or being matched with future roles and identifying the competencies they will need for those jobs.

Learning Users can create and manage learning content, including courses and learning programs, through the Learning Management System (LMS). Employees can use the LMS to find and take relevant courses, which are available offline and via mobile. A Validated Learning edition is available for regulated industries.