HR response to COVID-19 can kill or boost employee experience

As an HR leader, you've likely been proclaiming your commitment to employee experience the last few years. Your handling of the coronavirus outbreak will show to your workers whether you meant it.

At this unprecedented time in history, HR's response to COVID-19 needs to be empathetic and results-focused.

COVID-19 tests HR, business leaders' empathy, communication As the number of confirmed cases rise at an exponential rate in several countries, workers' fears soar too. Concerns run the gamut from fear of job loss, and illness or death, to anxiety over personal finances as conferences are canceled and restaurants and other businesses are forced to shut down. A lot of traditional offices have quickly moved to remote work, and that sparks its own fears and uncertainties for those who aren't used to it. How employers handle employee fears and other issues will permanently affect employee relationships and retention rates. "Moments that matter in the employee experience context are points in time when an employee feels strong or meaningful emotions, either positive or negative, that they will easily remember," said David Johnson, principal analyst in employee experience at Forrester Research. Moments that matter cause workers to think and behave differently in important ways. These moments affect employees' willingness to fully engage in their work, collaborate with others effectively, communicate with others honestly or commit to stay at their company for the future, he said.

Why HR's response to COVID-19 is so critical The coronavirus outbreak is singularly unique in that it is the largest public health threat today's workers have personally encountered. Even baby boomers, most at the edge of retirement, are too young to have witnessed comparable public health crises such as the global Spanish flu outbreak in 1918. There have been disease outbreaks since but not at the scale of occurrence on par with the current coronavirus pandemic. Examples of those include the polio outbreak in the early 1950s and the more recent SARS in 2003, MERS in 2012 and Ebola in 2014. The massive scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the lack of both employee experience and institutional knowledge in the face of near-certain global economic crisis, creates a lasting impression throughout the organization. "It is a moment that matters on multiple fronts: For employees it's about how their employers not only treat their individual situations -- as parents, caregivers, patients or family providers -- but also how it treats co-workers, clients and partners," said Amy Loomis, research director of Future of Work at IDC. Just as happened after the 9/11 event, the nature of work is likely to permanently change as a result of the upheaval from this pandemic. "It's also a moment that matters because it is historical -- in terms of the actions taken now having the potential to shift the cultural and business future of companies themselves," Loomis said. "It is a pivotal brand moment for companies to represent their values and actions at a critical time in history."