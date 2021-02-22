Employee wellness vs. employee well-being: The differences

Healthy employees are likely to have lower healthcare costs, they are out sick less frequently and they are likely to have better morale, to name just a few benefits. However, COVID-19 and its effects have made helping employees get and stay healthy even more difficult than it was before.

Many business and HR leaders realize that employees need their help during this challenging time, and that it will cost the company if they don't help. If you are examining your own company's health-related efforts now, you need to understand the distinctions related to employee wellness vs. employee well-being, and how terminology might contribute or harm your program.

While there is no ironclad universal agreement on exactly what each term means, common associations and connotations do emerge. Here's a look at each and why terminology might matter.

Employee wellness Wellness is the state of good health. It has a definitive sound to it, and its extension to the workplace reflects that. In the realm of corporate wellness, employee wellness tends to focus only on physical health. In other words, employee wellness tends to be about getting fit, losing weight or improving other physical indicators. Employee wellness programs tend to emphasize concepts like disease management or nutrition. Many wellness programs have a limited focus or consist of one-time endeavors such as health screenings. As a result, employees may see these programs as ineffective, duplicative of what they already know or simply inadequate to address any real issues, and in turn, ignore them. There are clear advantages to helping employees get healthier. But it may be important to establish the terms related to those efforts. As responsive businesses and HR departments recognized these issues, they've broadened the employee health-related focus to employee well-being.