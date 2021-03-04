Employee poaching risk increases with remote work hiring

Salesforce's decision to implement a work-from-anywhere policy may send a chill through hiring managers worried about employee poaching.

An employee's location is no longer a barrier in the company's hiring strategy so that a skilled worker in the Midwest, with no interest in relocating to Silicon Valley, may encounter new employment options. Salesforce is not alone in changing its hiring approach. Other firms, such as Facebook, have said geography will matter less in hiring.

The pandemic "has taught many employers that they don't have to stick to any particular geographic location," said Mark Kluger, employment attorney and founding partner at Kluger Healey, a law firm in New Jersey.

But the expansion of remote work will also affect employee management. "Poaching will be more expansive as a result of the remote workforce," he said.

There are carrots and sticks to remote work hiring. Remote work may put added pressure on HR departments to deliver a strong employee experience and help drive the adoption of employee experience tools, which are systems used to gauge employee sentiment, offer rewards and recognition programs and training. But the added risk to employee poaching might also prompt some employers to try to erect legal barriers that make it difficult for employees to move to a new job.

Kluger, for instance, sees increasing interest in noncompete agreements. These agreements prohibit employees from taking a job with a rival for a specified length of time.

But Kluger also sees a growing legislative pushback to noncompetes.

For instance, Washington, D.C., recently adopted a noncompete agreement law, which takes effect March 19 and broadly prohibits these agreements.

Dream job available, relocation not required Someone who also sees the poaching risk is Dana Mavica Goyer, director of recruiting and resource management at Experis Solutions, an IT staffing provider and part of the ManpowerGroup. The company hires nationally and has long supported remote workers, a plus for job seekers, she said. "We have an advantage with regard to our competitors, especially those that are very adamant about being in office," Goyer said. Experis Solutions has also built internal tools to support remote work and monitor productivity. [The pandemic] has taught many employers that they don't have to stick to any particular geographic location. Mark KlugerEmployment attorney, Kluger Healey Still, a worker's dream job, which might have previously required a relocation, may now be available as a remote position, Goyer said. Goyer said HR departments looking to keep employees happy rather than lose them to competitors should invest in learning and development strategies, as well as offer "stretch assignments," which expose employees to new and different tasks so that they can grow their skills. Employee experience programs will gain importance as companies continue their remote work strategies, Goyer said. Programs that "encourage employees to promote one another within their organization" and tell others about individual successes, which are also seen by upper management, she said. The newfound hiring flexibility -- for firms and their applicants -- will underscore the importance of an employer's brand and approach to employee experience, said Josh Bersin, an industry analyst and head of Josh Bersin Academy.