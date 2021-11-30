5 workforce management tools for the new normal

COVID-19 has introduced new opportunities and challenges for organizational leaders, and workforce management tools are more important than ever.

Remote employees must be able to access HR information and company policies on the go. Managers and employees must be able to quickly view who will be in the office on a particular day.

Workforce management tools can help supervisors lead a hybrid workforce and ease the transition to a new company normal. Here are five of the most important.

1. Scheduling software Scheduling software can enable employees to track their hours, alert others when they'll be in the office, and reserve a desk or other area. Managers and HR leaders can reference company scheduling software when they're confirming that the number of in-office employees meets local COVID-19 regulations.

2. HR software Employees can use tools like HCM software to submit time-off requests for manager approval. In addition, new remote employees can use these tools to submit onboarding paperwork, which will ensure the new employees are complying with various worker laws.

3. Time sheet software Time sheet software makes it easier for managers to track employees' hours as well as any special considerations like overtime or a shortened day. Some time sheet software programs integrate with payroll, which can simplify the payment process.

4. Smartphones Smartphones aren't new, but they are potentially even more valuable for hybrid employees. Workers can use smartphones to download a company's scheduling or time tracking apps and view their department's office schedules or submit time sheets, among other advantages. Managers can remotely access employee information. Consider reimbursing employees' smartphone bills if they frequently use smartphones for work.