5 recruiting ideas for 2020 HR should explore

The fight for top talent can look like an episode of Game of Thrones. Instead of the throne, however, you get to attract and keep the best workers.

That means you need to explore the best strategic recruiting ideas for 2020. Here are five of the most important.

1. Sell employee experience and culture Marketing employee experience tops the list of recruiting ideas for 2020. With the candidate-driven market in full effect, you need to market your company's employee experience benefits to gain a competitive edge. Being proactive is key since candidates turn to sites such as Glassdoor to see current and past employee reviews on issues such as culture and work-life balance. You can get one step ahead by monitoring job satisfaction sites and responding to both positive and negative feedback. This shows that your company truly cares about employees and potential employees. Creating videos and posts that show employees involved in events and clubs is another way to show off your company's culture. You can even consider posting interviews where employees explain why they like working at the company and what their jobs entail. This insider look can help give your company a reputation as a great place to work and attract both active and passive candidates.

2. Get serious about social recruiting Using social media in service of recruiting is important in both a general way -- as part of selling employee experience -- and as a means to market specific job openings. Don't just use social media in an intermittent or a reactive way; get strategic about using it to recruit talent. A cornerstone of any social recruiting strategy is determining how to use each social media platform. For example, to reach potential candidates you'll likely want to tailor communication differently for Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. You can post tailored career pages on these sites, promote specific jobs, highlight features of specific jobs and call out diversity efforts. You can also hunt for candidates using tools such as LinkedIn Recruiter and post to job sites such as Indeed. You can promote recruiting events and meetups online. Launching an engaging social media campaign helps to draw in top talent and encourages them to approach you. In particular, this approach can help attract younger candidates.

3. Write an honest job listing The ability to write job listings that truly convey what's in store for candidates is a fundamental component of recruitment marketing. If a candidate applies for a position that isn't right for them, they will not be happy and may not stay in the job for very long. Instead of just trying to draw in any candidate, know your candidate personas and write for the ones that will be right for the job. It's also important to proactively troubleshoot for issues such as potentially biased job listings or discriminatory practices. Try to avoid using wording that may alienate any gender, religious or ethnic group, and understand that unconscious bias makes this difficult. To help, companies can use technology to detect biases. Software tools, such as Textio and SAP applications, comb through job ads and highlight problematic wording.

4. Deploy technology strategically Considering AI recruiting tools should definitely be among the top 2020 recruiting ideas. They can streamline potential candidate identification, give recruiters more time for interviewing and relationship-building, and create a more positive candidate experience from the beginning of the recruiting process through hiring. For example, some AI recruiting tools can help identify desirable traits, quickly search through candidates to identify the ones with the right skills for a certain position. However, AI-based recruiting tools can pose issues, including biased selection. Make sure the right people take charge of investigating any AI black-box issues and that the technology is helping, instead of hurting, the hiring process.