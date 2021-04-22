30 easy ways to help employees manage stress

Employees have been overwhelmed with stress in recent years and the pandemic exacerbated that stress exponentially.

Many workplaces have wellness programs, and those programs can lead to positive effects. However, smaller-scale strategies can also help employees manage stress. These range from easy initiatives to slightly more involved but still easy-to-tackle possibilities.

Here are 30 ideas that HR leaders and managers can consider.

Company-sponsored strategies When de-stressing ideas come directly from the company, employees see the company cares about their wellbeing. Here are some ideas for how higher-ups can help workers lower their stress levels. Financial management class. Financial wellness programs are sometimes already part of wellness initiatives, but if not, HR can start on a smaller scale with a financial management class. Employees who feel in control of their finances are likely less stressed, and a refresher on finance basics could benefit many. Flexible work hours. For some employees, keeping to a rigid schedule is stressful, especially if they're balancing other responsibilities at home. A company can ease this stress by being adaptable and allowing employees to work a flexible schedule. Set hours for email correspondence. Employees need to feel there are times when they're not on call. Organizations can implement and then follow a rule about not sending emails or other messages after certain hours. Higher-ups' examples are crucial. Employee home office budget. If employees spend most of their time sitting down, ergonomics are critical. Even after more than a year of many Americans working from home, some workers may still be setting up shop at a kitchen table or in an uncomfortable chair. Giving employees a home office budget can reduce stress because employees can improve their setup and get equipment that helps them stay physically healthy and injury-free. Discounts for meal prep services. Some employees may currently find searching for recipes and going grocery shopping to be overwhelming tasks. Employee discounts for meal prep services can give them an option to offload some of their duties. Training on time management. Employees may be stressed because they don't know to balance all the tasks in their day. A time management class can teach workers best practices for their workday so they aren't as likely to get frazzled.

Wellness Healthy employees are likely to be happier and calmer. Small strategies can make employees feel better and are easy to integrate into the workday. Walking meetings. During COVID-19, video meetings can be crucial for maintaining connection, but not every meeting needs to be on video. Employees could have a phone meeting as they stroll around their neighborhood. Lunch break posts. Office-based workers need a lunch hour when they can recharge, and eating a sandwich in front of a laptop shouldn't count. HR can encourage employees to take their full lunch break, then ask them to post on Slack or Teams about how they spent their time. For example, employees can post that they took a dog for a walk, played board games with a child or participated in an exercise class. Screen breaks. Employees are more likely to feel stressed if their eyes are smarting at the end of the day. HR should educate workers about the importance of screen breaks and encourage setting timers for 20 minute intervals. Once the timer dings, workers should look at a distant object for 20 seconds. Reimbursement of blue-light-blocking glasses. Glasses for blocking blue-light can help workers combat the effects of staring at a laptop all day. Companies can offer discounts or full reimbursements. Employee stress balls. Wrist strain at the end of a long day of typing is a persistent danger for office workers. Companies can send workers stress balls along with a handout (sent virtually to save paper) about suggested stretches and how often to do them. Meatless Monday recipes. Many people who want to get healthier and help the planet do so in part by reducing their meat consumption. HR, managers or employee resource groups can support this by posting some vegetarian and vegan recipes and encourage workers to send in their own favorites. Employees can then post photos of their delicious meals. Standing desk discount. Standing desks can help office-based employees feel more alert, likely reducing stress, but a standing desk's cost can be prohibitive. Discounts should be offered for interested workers. Stretching encouragement. Every employee needs a stretch break. HR departments can email employees literature about how often they should be getting up and stretching in between tasks and meetings.

Mindfulness A growing body of research indicates that mindfulness practices can actually change the brain so it's less susceptible to stress. For example, one study found that the "fight or flight" center seemed to shrink. In response, the mindfulness market has grown exponentially. Online yoga class. Midday yoga can be a great mental break. Yoga with Adriene is one popular choice, with videos for all skill levels. Stretching videos. If workers want to practice mindfulness on their own, HR or other groups can share stretching videos to follow during quiet moments. Mindfulness apps. Employees may want to pursue mindfulness but don't know where to start. HR can send out a list of apps like Headspace for Work. Meeting Zen time. Higher-ups can begin a meeting with breathing exercises rather than launching immediately into an agenda. Employees may feel better and less stressed once the business of the hour begins. Gratitude challenge. Employees' thankfulness messages shouldn't be limited to Thanksgiving. HR or group managers can launch a gratitude challenge and ask workers to share what they are happy to have in their lives. Messages should stick to intangibles like family and friends or small joys. Active listening workshop. Every worker can use a brush-up on active listening. An outside expert can review best practices for active listening so employees don't feel stressed during meetings when communication goes awry. Technology challenge. Social media and too much tech time are modern day stressors that too many people dismiss. HR can create a challenge for anyone interested in reducing their phone usage by a certain percentage every day or logging off social media for a set amount of time, such as a week. Meditation class. Workers may be interested in meditation but not sure of the basics. A company-sponsored meditation class can help them reduce stress and focus on what matters.